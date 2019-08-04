SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SNX. Barrington Research set a $118.00 price objective on shares of SYNNEX and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup set a $140.00 price objective on shares of SYNNEX and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $122.57.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

Shares of SNX stock traded down $5.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $90.84. The company had a trading volume of 383,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,764. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. SYNNEX has a fifty-two week low of $71.82 and a fifty-two week high of $109.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.96.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.15. SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. Equities research analysts expect that SYNNEX will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 13.77%.

In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total transaction of $52,032.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,240.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.24, for a total transaction of $37,053.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,098 shares in the company, valued at $111,161.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,851 shares of company stock worth $479,674. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in SYNNEX by 0.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 1.5% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 17.6% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 1.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 2.8% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.