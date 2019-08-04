T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Cut to “Neutral” at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TTOO. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of T2 Biosystems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 target price on shares of T2 Biosystems and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T2 Biosystems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of T2 Biosystems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. T2 Biosystems presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTOO opened at $0.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.60. T2 Biosystems has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 million. T2 Biosystems had a negative net margin of 722.70% and a negative return on equity of 506.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that T2 Biosystems will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTOO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in T2 Biosystems by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,056,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after buying an additional 121,836 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its stake in T2 Biosystems by 124.3% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 149,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 82,605 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in T2 Biosystems by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 157,785 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 79,311 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in T2 Biosystems by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,582 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 23,662 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in T2 Biosystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. 46.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine.

