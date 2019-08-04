T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Downgraded by Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $0.40 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $5.00.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TTOO. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of T2 Biosystems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of T2 Biosystems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T2 Biosystems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of T2 Biosystems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of T2 Biosystems from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. T2 Biosystems has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.19.

T2 Biosystems stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.61. 1,571,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,211,724. The stock has a market cap of $25.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.60. T2 Biosystems has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 million. T2 Biosystems had a negative net margin of 722.70% and a negative return on equity of 506.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that T2 Biosystems will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTOO. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lau Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 30,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.19% of the company’s stock.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine.

