TaaS Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $230.00 (TAAS)

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. One TaaS token can now be purchased for approximately $1.09 or 0.00009884 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC, CoinExchange and Liqui. TaaS has a total market capitalization of $8.84 million and $230.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TaaS has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00250999 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009178 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $151.03 or 0.01378470 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000750 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00022829 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00108891 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000514 BTC.

TaaS Token Profile

TaaS was first traded on February 2nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here. TaaS’s official website is taas.fund. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund.

Buying and Selling TaaS

TaaS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Liqui, HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TaaS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TaaS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

