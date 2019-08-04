Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tallgrass Energy GP, LP is a limited partnership company. The company is engaged in the transportation, storage and processing of natural gas, the transportation of crude oil and the provision of water business services primarily to the oil and gas exploration and production industry through its subsidiary. Tallgrass Energy GP, LP is based in LEAWOOD, United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tallgrass Energy from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Tallgrass Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Tallgrass Energy from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Tallgrass Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.89.

Shares of TGE stock remained flat at $$18.42 on Thursday. 1,278,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,328,729. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.25. Tallgrass Energy has a 1 year low of $18.09 and a 1 year high of $26.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.71.

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.09). Tallgrass Energy had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $197.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.40 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tallgrass Energy will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.73%. This is a positive change from Tallgrass Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. Tallgrass Energy’s payout ratio is presently 170.08%.

In other news, major shareholder Infrastructure Asso Blackstone acquired 223,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.12 per share, with a total value of $5,400,468.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 28.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGE. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Tallgrass Energy during the fourth quarter worth $164,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Tallgrass Energy during the fourth quarter worth $35,215,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Tallgrass Energy during the fourth quarter worth $4,456,000. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tallgrass Energy during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Tallgrass Energy during the fourth quarter worth $4,758,000. 56.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its subsidiaries, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

