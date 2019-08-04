Target Capital (CVE:TCI) Stock Price Down 16.7%

Target Capital Inc (CVE:TCI) shares dropped 16.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, approximately 403,000 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 232,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 41.82, a current ratio of 41.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00. The company has a market cap of $2.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76.

About Target Capital (CVE:TCI)

Target Capital Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in acquisitions, startups, early stage and buyout companies. It owns interests in future commissions on claims processed through the Olympia Trust Health Plan. It invests in listed public companies, trailer fee rights, notes receivable, reporting issuers, and controlled private companies.

