Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock Position Decreased by NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan cut its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s holdings in Target were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 3.1% in the first quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 54,688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 62.2% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 365 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 42.0% in the first quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 57,087 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after purchasing an additional 16,886 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 2.2% in the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 75,296 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 2.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,391,837 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $593,268,000 after purchasing an additional 171,019 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Target news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 4,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $370,507.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 8,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $736,379.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,180 shares of company stock worth $2,854,650. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.52. 5,134,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,136,678. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $60.15 and a 52-week high of $90.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.22. The company has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.61.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.10. Target had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $17.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.50%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TGT. Credit Suisse Group set a $90.00 target price on Target and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Target from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Target from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.88.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

