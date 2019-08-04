Tarush Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $878,597.00 (TAS)

Tarush (CURRENCY:TAS) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. One Tarush token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges including Hubi and IDAX. Tarush has a total market capitalization of $9.21 million and $878,597.00 worth of Tarush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tarush has traded up 28.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00251035 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009162 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.53 or 0.01372323 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000749 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00022842 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00108789 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000516 BTC.

About Tarush

Tarush was first traded on March 29th, 2019. Tarush’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens. Tarush’s official message board is medium.com/TarushTech. The official website for Tarush is tarush.tech. The Reddit community for Tarush is /r/TarushTech and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tarush’s official Twitter account is @TarushTech.

Tarush Token Trading

Tarush can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hubi and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tarush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tarush should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tarush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

