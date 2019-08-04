Taseko Mines (TGB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Taseko Mines (NASDAQ:TGB) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter.

Taseko Mines (NASDAQ:TGB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $52.86 million for the quarter.

Shares of Taseko Mines stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.43. 677,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,038. Taseko Mines has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.50.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper-molybdenum mine located in south-central British Columbia.

