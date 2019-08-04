Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $26.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is a homebuilder and land developer engaged in building single-family detached and attached homes for first-time buyers, move-up families to luxury and active adult customers. The company operates under the Taylor Morrison brand, Monarch brand and Darling Homes brand. It operates in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida and Texas. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TMHC. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wedbush upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.22.

Shares of TMHC traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,233,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 7.85. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52 week low of $14.73 and a 52 week high of $22.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.21.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.13. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph Terracciano sold 1,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total transaction of $40,674.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,015 shares in the company, valued at $41,730.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

