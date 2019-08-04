TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 206 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,632 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 0.9% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 10,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,297 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $83,529,000 after purchasing an additional 11,951 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 28,030 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Fayerweather Charles grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Fayerweather Charles now owns 5,211 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.30, for a total value of $2,512,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,482,347.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 34,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.09, for a total transaction of $7,010,097.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,567,742.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,522 shares of company stock valued at $16,156,831. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

HD traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $212.15. 2,884,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,908,030. The company has a market cap of $234.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $211.83. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $158.09 and a 12-month high of $219.30.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $26.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 6,597.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on HD. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.78.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

