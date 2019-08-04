TD Securities Boosts Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target to $69.00

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its target price increased by TD Securities from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on NTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nutrien from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and set a $63.00 price target (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of NTR traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,588,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,999,564. Nutrien has a 52-week low of $43.96 and a 52-week high of $58.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.58.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTR. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 354.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 340.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 29.9% during the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 63.8% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

