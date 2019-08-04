Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) Stock Position Increased by Shayne & CO. LLC

Shayne & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,015 shares during the quarter. Tech Data comprises about 8.0% of Shayne & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Shayne & CO. LLC’s holdings in Tech Data were worth $12,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TECD. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tech Data by 84.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tech Data in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tech Data by 602.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tech Data by 31.0% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Tech Data by 32.8% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tech Data news, VP John A. Tonnison sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.30, for a total transaction of $409,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,033,911.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas I. Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.51, for a total transaction of $201,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,758,020.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,200 shares of company stock worth $819,858. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TECD. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Tech Data from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Tech Data from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Tech Data from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.60.

Shares of TECD traded down $6.16 on Friday, reaching $93.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,671. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.97. Tech Data Corp has a 12-month low of $66.93 and a 12-month high of $111.08.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.06. Tech Data had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Tech Data Corp will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

