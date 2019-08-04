Telos Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,152 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.2% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 191,406.0% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,307,191 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $930,719,000 after acquiring an additional 9,302,331 shares during the last quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $182,039,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $180,236,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 20.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 687,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,224,242,000 after acquiring an additional 116,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 121.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 149,742 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $266,655,000 after acquiring an additional 82,264 shares during the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN stock traded down $32.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,823.24. The company had a trading volume of 4,947,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,517,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,936.03. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,050.50. The stock has a market cap of $917.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.53, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.55.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The company had revenue of $63.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 24.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,315.00 to $2,515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,350.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, July 22nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 price objective (up from $2,225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,251.95.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,828.48, for a total transaction of $3,223,610.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,532,801.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Zapolsky sold 763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $1,526,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,493 shares of company stock valued at $31,862,157. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

