Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $32.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Territorial Bancorp, Inc. intends to operate as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, a federally chartered, FDIC-insured savings bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. Territorial Savings Bank accepts deposits; originates home equity loans and lines of credit, construction, commercial and other non-residential real estate loans, consumer loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and other loans; offers various deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts; engages in insurance agency activities; and provides various non-deposit investments, such as annuities and mutual funds through a third-party broker-dealer. Territorial Bancorp, Inc. is based in Honolulu, Hawaii with banking offices located throughout the State of Hawaii. “

TBNK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Territorial Bancorp from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Territorial Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Territorial Bancorp stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.76. 5,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.21 million, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.57. Territorial Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $31.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.10.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $15.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.70 million. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 8.88%. Analysts expect that Territorial Bancorp will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.35%.

In other Territorial Bancorp news, General Counsel Vernon Hirata sold 2,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total transaction of $68,992.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Murakami sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $86,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $832,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,504 shares of company stock valued at $914,939 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 556,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,447,000 after buying an additional 20,139 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 456,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,864,000 after buying an additional 12,465 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 8.0% in the first quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 123,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after buying an additional 9,133 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 7,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

About Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

