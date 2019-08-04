Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 195,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 2.2% of Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $22,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,748,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 40,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,698,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $121.82. The company had a trading volume of 7,368,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,207,571. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.39. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $87.70 and a one year high of $130.37.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 57.25%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 56.83%.

In other Texas Instruments news, insider R Gregory Delagi sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total transaction of $57,739,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 243,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,276,204.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 6,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total transaction of $793,040.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,003,107.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,052,507 shares of company stock worth $134,609,837 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Charter Equity upgraded Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.74.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

