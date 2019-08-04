Texas Yale Capital Corp. Decreases Stock Position in Icahn Enterprises LP (NASDAQ:IEP)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lessened its stake in Icahn Enterprises LP (NASDAQ:IEP) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 54,000 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $3,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 702 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. American Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. American Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on Icahn Enterprises from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

NASDAQ IEP traded down $1.80 on Friday, reaching $75.61. The company had a trading volume of 88,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,884. Icahn Enterprises LP has a 1 year low of $50.33 and a 1 year high of $81.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.04. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($2.34). Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter.

Icahn Enterprises Profile

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, metals, real estate, home fashion, and mining businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment operates various private investment funds. The company's Automotive segment is involved in the retail and wholesale distribution of automotive parts in the aftermarket, as well as offers automotive repair and maintenance services.

