Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $3.69 Million Stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lowered its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 48.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,733 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. owned approximately 0.16% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $3,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHC. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $898,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 297,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,644,000 after purchasing an additional 35,077 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 260,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter.

SCHC stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.63. 189,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,322. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.92 and a fifty-two week high of $36.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.53.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

