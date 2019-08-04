Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $5.88 Million Stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. decreased its position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,438 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 233,614 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $5,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 27.2% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 15,150 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter valued at about $394,000. RR Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 0.9% during the first quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 2,114,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $51,809,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 5.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 124,399 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 6,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 14.6% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 370,548 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,082,000 after acquiring an additional 47,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Plains All American Pipeline news, insider Emg Investment, Llc sold 8,179,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $188,941,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

PAA stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,378,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,995. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a one year low of $19.33 and a one year high of $27.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.33. The stock has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 76.60%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PAA shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.79.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

