Texas Yale Capital Corp. Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. trimmed its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,350 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index were worth $3,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index by 250.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index by 2,271.4% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index by 441.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index in the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDF traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,056,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,740. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index has a 52 week low of $24.34 and a 52 week high of $30.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.72.

