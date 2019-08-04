Texas Yale Capital Corp. Sells 152,190 Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. trimmed its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 152,190 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. owned 0.42% of Goldman Sachs BDC worth $3,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GSBD. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 142,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 66,135 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the second quarter valued at $969,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 185,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 22,375 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 94.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 20,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 2.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 651,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,374,000 after acquiring an additional 13,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

GSBD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $20.50) on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a research note on Monday, May 13th. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Goldman Sachs BDC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.40.

Shares of NYSE:GSBD traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $19.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,183. Goldman Sachs BDC Inc has a 52-week low of $17.73 and a 52-week high of $22.75. The company has a market cap of $802.83 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 24.25% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC Inc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.06%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is currently 87.38%.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

