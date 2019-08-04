Texas Yale Capital Corp. Sells 251,675 Shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. decreased its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 51.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251,675 shares during the period. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 0.9% of Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $11,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ICSH. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 223.8% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 175,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 121,311 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $115,000.

Shares of ICSH remained flat at $$50.30 during trading hours on Friday. 204,858 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.98 and a 1 year high of $50.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.34.

Further Reading: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.