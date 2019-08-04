Texas Yale Capital Corp. Sells 274,344 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. trimmed its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) by 48.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 296,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274,344 shares during the quarter. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF makes up 0.5% of Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF were worth $7,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRIG. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 98,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 15,430 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 126,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237 shares during the period. Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management now owns 125,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 143.3% during the second quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 297,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,405,000 after purchasing an additional 175,403 shares during the period. Finally, Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 33.6% during the first quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 91,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares during the period.

VRIG stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.88. The stock had a trading volume of 76,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,292. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 1-year low of $24.56 and a 1-year high of $25.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.89.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were issued a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%.

