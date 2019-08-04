The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 104,357 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 544,033 shares.The stock last traded at $9.65 and had previously closed at $10.33.

RUBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut The Rubicon Project from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley initiated coverage on The Rubicon Project in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded The Rubicon Project from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The Rubicon Project has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.42.

Get The Rubicon Project alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The Rubicon Project had a negative return on equity of 19.85% and a negative net margin of 26.05%. The firm had revenue of $37.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.65 million. As a group, analysts forecast that The Rubicon Project Inc will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Day sold 25,256 shares of The Rubicon Project stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total value of $157,092.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 305,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,902,331.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Addante sold 12,500 shares of The Rubicon Project stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total value of $73,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 269,034 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,259 in the last ninety days. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of The Rubicon Project by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,569,051 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,583,000 after acquiring an additional 25,922 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Rubicon Project by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,154,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 362,122 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Rubicon Project by 14,734.0% in the second quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 741,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,717,000 after acquiring an additional 736,700 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Rubicon Project by 223.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 555,128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 383,622 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of The Rubicon Project by 350.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 465,711 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 362,237 shares during the period. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Rubicon Project Company Profile (NYSE:RUBI)

The Rubicon Project, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

Read More: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for The Rubicon Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Rubicon Project and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.