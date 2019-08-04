The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.70-1.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.78. The Western Union also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.70-1.80 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised The Western Union from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Western Union from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded The Western Union from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.67.

The Western Union stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,614,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,188,991. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.83. The Western Union has a 52-week low of $16.42 and a 52-week high of $22.27.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 225.47% and a net margin of 22.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Western Union will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

In related news, insider Khalid Fellahi sold 5,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $108,738.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,617. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard L. Williams sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $320,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,176,727.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,576 shares of company stock valued at $1,485,822. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

