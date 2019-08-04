Theta Token (THETA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.21 Million

Theta Token (CURRENCY:THETA) traded down 18.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One Theta Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0461 or 0.00001345 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, OKEx, IDEX and Gate.io. Theta Token has a total market capitalization of $32.55 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of Theta Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Theta Token has traded down 30% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $606.27 or 0.05250299 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00040685 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000184 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001177 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001193 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Theta Token Profile

Theta Token (CRYPTO:THETA) is a token. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. Theta Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 706,502,689 tokens. The official website for Theta Token is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Token is /r/thetatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Token’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Theta Token Token Trading

Theta Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX, Huobi, Hotbit, Fatbtc, Binance, DDEX, Bithumb, Gate.io, IDEX, Coineal, OKEx, Upbit and Coinbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

