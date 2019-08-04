THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “THL Credit Inc. is a newly-organized, externally-managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company that has filed an election to be treated as a business development company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, primarily through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of middle market companies. The Company invests primarily in private subordinated debt, or mezzanine debt, in middle market companies that require capital for growth and acquisitions. Such investments in many cases include an associated equity component such as warrants, preferred stock or other similar securities. The Company’s investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, THL Credit Advisors LLC, which is an investment adviser registered under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, as amended. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TCRD. ValuEngine raised THL Credit from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. National Securities dropped their target price on THL Credit from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.13.

Shares of TCRD stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.65. The stock had a trading volume of 48,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,074. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. THL Credit has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $8.75. The company has a market capitalization of $209.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.07.

THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). THL Credit had a positive return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $14.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that THL Credit will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of THL Credit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of THL Credit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,025,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of THL Credit by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of THL Credit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of THL Credit by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 36,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. 45.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THL Credit Company Profile

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

