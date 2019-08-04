Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.68.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Macquarie lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.47 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter worth $617,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,235,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the first quarter valued at about $308,000. 20.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $66.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a PE ratio of 89.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Thomson Reuters has a 52 week low of $44.78 and a 52 week high of $70.93.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 69.36% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 192.00%.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.