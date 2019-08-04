Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Trading 7.2% Higher

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)’s share price traded up 7.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $43.32 and last traded at $43.24, 1,227,365 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 38% from the average session volume of 1,980,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.35.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on shares of Tilray in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Tilray from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Tilray in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tilray from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Tilray in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.97.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion and a PE ratio of -52.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $23.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.50 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 43.71% and a negative net margin of 159.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 194.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tilray Inc will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christine St.Clare sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $200,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Tilray during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Tilray during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tilray by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Tilray by 2,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Tilray by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

About Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

