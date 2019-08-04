Tlwm Has $598,000 Stock Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Tlwm cut its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 28.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,291 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,687 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises approximately 0.3% of Tlwm’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Tlwm’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Walt Disney by 14,778.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,195,820 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 52,838,274 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 37.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,901,641 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,764,098,000 after purchasing an additional 9,190,235 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,790,946 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $10,174,527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639,712 shares during the period. Cortland Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $118,918,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 10.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,855,844 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,205,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 94,462 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $13,336,145.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $288,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,423 shares of company stock valued at $22,284,125 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.71. 6,536,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,524,925. The company has a market capitalization of $255.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.96. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $100.35 and a 1-year high of $147.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 22.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 24.86%.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Cowen upgraded Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.90 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up from $132.00) on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.89.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

