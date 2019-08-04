TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TPIC. BidaskClub raised TPI Composites from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered TPI Composites from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. TPI Composites currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.50.

NASDAQ TPIC traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.24. The company had a trading volume of 376,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,327. TPI Composites has a fifty-two week low of $19.54 and a fifty-two week high of $32.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.12. The company has a market cap of $875.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 315.50 and a beta of 1.53.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $299.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.16 million. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. On average, equities research analysts expect that TPI Composites will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen Bransfield purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $91,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,680.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul G. Giovacchini purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.55 per share, with a total value of $112,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,017 shares in the company, valued at $338,633.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 15,400 shares of company stock worth $342,282. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in TPI Composites in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in TPI Composites by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in TPI Composites by 13.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in TPI Composites by 4,759.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

