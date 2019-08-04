Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

TSCO has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Tractor Supply from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $107.65.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

NASDAQ TSCO traded down $0.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $107.06. 1,066,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,164,528. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.52. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $78.25 and a 12-month high of $114.25. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP John P. Ordus sold 10,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $1,141,659.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,185,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Steve K. Barbarick sold 36,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total transaction of $3,758,842.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,272,857.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,933 shares of company stock valued at $6,865,486 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 28.6% during the first quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 5,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Foothills Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth approximately $2,234,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 42.8% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth approximately $1,026,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.