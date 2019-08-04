Tres Or Resources (CVE:TRS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.14

Shares of Tres Or Resources (CVE:TRS) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 3000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00.

About Tres Or Resources (CVE:TRS)

Tres-Or Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of gold, base metal, and diamond properties in Canada. The company's flagship project is Fontana Gold Project covering an area of 8,700 hectares located in the northeast of Amos, Duverny Township, Quebec.

