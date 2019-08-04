Tripio Price Up 1.8% Over Last 7 Days (TRIO)

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Tripio has a total market capitalization of $10.42 million and $2.29 million worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tripio has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. One Tripio token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, HADAX and DDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tripio alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00251928 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009206 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.53 or 0.01377406 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000749 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00023048 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00109899 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000518 BTC.

About Tripio

Tripio was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,665,070,012 tokens. The official message board for Tripio is medium.com/@thetripio. The official website for Tripio is trip.io. Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio.

Buying and Selling Tripio

Tripio can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, HADAX and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tripio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tripio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tripio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tripio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.