Trivago NV – (NASDAQ:TRVG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Trivago NV – (NASDAQ:TRVG) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TRVG shares. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Trivago in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Guggenheim upgraded Trivago from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Trivago from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush set a $5.00 target price on Trivago and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Shares of TRVG stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $4.82. 423,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.18. Trivago has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $7.54.

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Trivago had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $223.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Trivago’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trivago will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Trivago in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,608,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Trivago by 4,997.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 201,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 197,332 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in Trivago by 28.2% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 90,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Trivago in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,989,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Trivago in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

Trivago Company Profile

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumers' search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages.

