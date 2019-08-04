Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tronox (NYSE:TROX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tronox from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Alembic Global Advisors set a $19.00 target price on Tronox and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Tronox from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $15.00 target price on Tronox and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.43.

Shares of TROX traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,288,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,021. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 3.30. Tronox has a 52-week low of $6.46 and a 52-week high of $17.62.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.22). Tronox had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tronox will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Timothy C. Carlson purchased 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.40 per share, for a total transaction of $99,996.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne A. Hinman purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.01 per share, with a total value of $55,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 142,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,305.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 29,027 shares of company stock valued at $305,315. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Tronox by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 126,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,650,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tronox by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,864,000 after purchasing an additional 23,548 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Tronox by 231.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 631,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after purchasing an additional 440,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.63% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

