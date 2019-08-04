Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TBI. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Trueblue from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trueblue from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Trueblue from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Trueblue has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.50.

TBI opened at $19.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $792.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.69. Trueblue has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $29.85.

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $588.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.94 million. Trueblue had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trueblue will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trueblue news, EVP James E. Defebaugh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total transaction of $246,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derrek Lane Gafford sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,593.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Trueblue by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Trueblue by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 62,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Trueblue by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Trueblue by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Trueblue by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

