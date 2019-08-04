Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stake Lowered by NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan cut its stake in shares of Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owned approximately 0.07% of Trupanion worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRUP. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 38.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,220,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,959,000 after purchasing an additional 339,812 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 1,006.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 284,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,231,000 after purchasing an additional 258,372 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Trupanion during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,702,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,803,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,905,000 after purchasing an additional 73,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 12.5% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 540,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,680,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TRUP shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Trupanion in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $38.00 target price on Trupanion and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Trupanion from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUP traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.45. 181,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,048.33 and a beta of 1.31. Trupanion Inc has a twelve month low of $22.38 and a twelve month high of $46.39.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $92.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.17 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 1.77% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trupanion Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trupanion news, Director Dan Levitan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total value of $443,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,487 shares in the company, valued at $2,172,275.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total value of $119,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,527,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,737,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,153 shares of company stock valued at $1,875,757. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.