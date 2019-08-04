TurtleCoin (TRTL) Trading Up 5.2% Over Last Week

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 4th. In the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. TurtleCoin has a market capitalization of $4.29 million and approximately $342,220.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TurtleCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000129 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000034 BTC.

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TurtleCoin (TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 50,189,654,776 coins. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin.

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

TurtleCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

