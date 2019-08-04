Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TWST. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.66 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Twist Bioscience from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.55.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Shares of Twist Bioscience stock traded down $2.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.95. The stock had a trading volume of 449,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,460. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.47. Twist Bioscience has a 52 week low of $12.38 and a 52 week high of $35.95. The company has a quick ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $13.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.51 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 204.63% and a negative return on equity of 548.66%. On average, analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience during the second quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience during the second quarter worth approximately $305,000. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

Recommended Story: Oversold

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.