UBS Group Lowers Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) to Neutral

UBS Group lowered shares of Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $13.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $17.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reissued a hold rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Antero Midstream has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.36.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AM traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.33. The company had a trading volume of 5,925,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,982,215. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.20. Antero Midstream has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $19.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $255.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.69 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 29.31%. Antero Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Antero Midstream will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.79%. This is a positive change from Antero Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 372.73%.

In other Antero Midstream news, Director Yorktown Viii Associates Llc sold 1,825,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $23,020,816.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider K. Phil Yoo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $263,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Antero Midstream by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 161,922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Antero Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Antero Midstream by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 40,486 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Antero Midstream by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 597,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,774,000 after acquiring an additional 79,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Antero Midstream by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 697,607 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,922,000 after acquiring an additional 82,131 shares during the last quarter. 58.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.