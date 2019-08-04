Unification Trading Up 18.9% This Week (UND)

Unification (CURRENCY:UND) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. One Unification token can now be bought for about $0.0495 or 0.00000461 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, IDEX and BitForex. Unification has a market cap of $1.92 million and approximately $470,136.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Unification has traded up 18.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Unification alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00257251 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009342 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $149.28 or 0.01391777 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000766 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00023677 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00111213 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000515 BTC.

About Unification

Unification’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,897,788 tokens. Unification’s official message board is medium.com/unificationfoundation. Unification’s official website is unification.com. Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND.

Unification Token Trading

Unification can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BitForex and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unification directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unification should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unification using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unification Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unification and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.