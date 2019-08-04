Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)’s share price fell 6.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.66 and last traded at $11.70, 798,177 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 21% from the average session volume of 657,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.50.

Several research firms have commented on UIS. Sidoti began coverage on Unisys in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Unisys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unisys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Unisys to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.67.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.01. The company has a market cap of $647.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.35.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.68. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $753.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Unisys by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Unisys by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Unisys by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Unisys by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 80,302 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Unisys by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,184 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter.

About Unisys (NYSE:UIS)

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. The Technology segment designs and develops software, and hardware and other related products.

