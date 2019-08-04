United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.78.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised United Microelectronics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC raised United Microelectronics from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised United Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. CLSA raised United Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on United Microelectronics in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in United Microelectronics by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 39,375 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in United Microelectronics by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,676,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after buying an additional 1,159,883 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in United Microelectronics by 487.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 704,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 584,209 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in United Microelectronics by 112.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 267,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 141,587 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in United Microelectronics by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 749,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 72,200 shares during the period. 5.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UMC traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.07. The company had a trading volume of 591,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,929. United Microelectronics has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 52.25 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be issued a $0.0936 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.45%.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation provides semiconductor wafer foundry solutions. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. The company also engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products in the solar energy and light-emitting diode industries.

