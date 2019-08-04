United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Shares Sold by Fayerweather Charles

Fayerweather Charles trimmed its holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. United Technologies accounts for about 3.0% of Fayerweather Charles’ holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Fayerweather Charles’ holdings in United Technologies were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UTX. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of United Technologies by 62.1% in the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in shares of United Technologies by 625.5% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Get United Technologies alerts:

Shares of UTX traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,167,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,204,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.05. United Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $100.48 and a 52-week high of $144.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.58 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 16.81%. United Technologies’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.63%.

UTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $185.00) on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of United Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.21.

In other United Technologies news, EVP Elizabeth B. Amato sold 4,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total transaction of $583,281.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,186,246.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX).

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.