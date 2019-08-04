UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA lowered its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,918 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.0% of First Quadrant L P CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $13,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eastern Bank grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 69,088 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $16,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth $3,785,000. Private Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 6,501 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $580,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 26.2% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNH traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $250.05. 2,677,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,780,643. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $251.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $208.07 and a 1 year high of $287.94.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $60.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.59 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 5.51%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.31, for a total value of $3,063,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,309 shares in the company, valued at $15,652,800.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $2,480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 187,663 shares in the company, valued at $46,540,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $9,158,720. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $311.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $247.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.06.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

