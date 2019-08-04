Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) versus BioHiTech Global (NYSE:BHTG) Head to Head Survey

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) and BioHiTech Global (OTCMKTS:BHTG) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

This table compares Universal Technical Institute and BioHiTech Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Technical Institute $316.96 million 0.32 -$32.68 million ($1.62) -2.47 BioHiTech Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

BioHiTech Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Universal Technical Institute.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.9% of Universal Technical Institute shares are held by institutional investors. 30.1% of Universal Technical Institute shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 49.9% of BioHiTech Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Universal Technical Institute and BioHiTech Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Technical Institute -11.16% -25.21% -11.49% BioHiTech Global N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Universal Technical Institute and BioHiTech Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Technical Institute 0 0 0 0 N/A BioHiTech Global 0 0 2 0 3.00

BioHiTech Global has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 194.10%. Given BioHiTech Global’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BioHiTech Global is more favorable than Universal Technical Institute.

Summary

BioHiTech Global beats Universal Technical Institute on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute. The company also provides manufacturer specific advanced training programs, including student paid electives at its campuses; and manufacturer or dealer sponsored training at various campuses and dedicated training centers, as well as offers undergraduate diploma programs for welding and computer numeric control machining. It operates 13 campuses. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

BioHiTech Global Company Profile

BioHiTech Global, Inc. provides an environmentally friendly solution for food waste disposal. The Company, through its subsidiaries, BioHiTech America, LLC and BioHiTech Europe Limited, offers its customers various technologies integrating technological, biological and mechanical engineering solutions for the control, reduction and/or reuse of organic waste. It has a distribution license to sell, lease, use, distribute and manufacture the Eco-Safe Digester product. The Eco-Safe Digester is a data-driven, network-based mechanical/biological technology, which transforms food waste into nutrient-neutral water that can be disposed of via conventional sanitary sewer systems. The Eco-Safe Digester may be used by businesses in food service, hospitality, healthcare, government, conference centers, education centers or stadiums. Its Internet enabled system, the BioHiTech Cloud, streams data from the digesters, collects information from system users and integrates business application data.

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.