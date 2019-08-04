Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

UMRX has been the subject of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Unum Therapeutics to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. HC Wainwright set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Unum Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unum Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.80.

UMRX stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.04. The company had a trading volume of 84,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,652. The company has a market capitalization of $70.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.37. Unum Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $17.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 million. Unum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 62.24% and a negative net margin of 373.81%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Unum Therapeutics will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Unum Therapeutics by 281.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,530,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,262 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Unum Therapeutics by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 254,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 99,814 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Unum Therapeutics by 312.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 178,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 135,345 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unum Therapeutics by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 61,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Unum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $565,000. 47.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unum Therapeutics Company Profile

Unum Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. The company's lead product candidate is the ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory CD20+ B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (r/r NHL).

