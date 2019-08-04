Uquid Coin (UQC) Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Uquid Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $141,656.00 worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Uquid Coin has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Uquid Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000980 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, IDEX, Livecoin and OOOBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Uquid Coin alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $591.51 or 0.05402327 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00042504 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000181 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000091 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001239 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001122 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Uquid Coin Token Profile

Uquid Coin (UQC) is a token. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com.

Uquid Coin Token Trading

Uquid Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, IDEX, CoinExchange, OOOBTC, Livecoin, IDAX and TOPBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uquid Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uquid Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.