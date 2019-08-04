US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.09-2.41 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $583-627 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $607.33 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut US Ecology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Ecology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of US Ecology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ECOL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,013. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. US Ecology has a fifty-two week low of $54.24 and a fifty-two week high of $77.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 0.47.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. US Ecology had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $155.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that US Ecology will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. US Ecology’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

